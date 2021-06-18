After sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays on the road, the New York Yankees come home to face the red-hot Oakland A’s.

The New York Yankees not only turned their second triple play of the season on Thursday, but pulled off a much-needed sweep of the rival Toronto Blue Jays. Now, the Bronx Bombers head home for a weekend series with the Oakland A’s, who are 12-2 in June.

New York is still in third place in the AL East but following the Tampa Bay Rays’ loss to the Seattle Mariners, the Yankees are just six games out of first place.

Game Info

Oakland A’s (43-27) @ New York Yankees (36-32)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

A’s: James Kaprielian (3-1, 2.51 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.74 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

A’s Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD