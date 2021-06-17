The New York Yankees go for the sweep of their pesky AL East rivals, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The New York Yankees turned in another gritty comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, including eight strong innings from Gerrit Cole. Throw in Gary Sanchez’s pinch-hit home run and some Aroldis Chapman drama, and the 3-2 win has the Yankees one victory away from a sweep.

New York is still in third place in the AL East. Following a Tampa Bay Rays loss and Boston Red Sox win, the Yankees are seven games out of first.

Game Info

New York Yankees (35-32) @ Toronto Blue Jays (33-33)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Michael King (0-3, 3.77 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 10.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Blue Jays Lineup

