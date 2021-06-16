Who better to get the fans excited about a trip to Omaha than the Volunteers’ most famous ambassador?

If you haven’t been watching the tournament leading up to the College World Series over the past couple weeks, you have missed some really incredible baseball.

Pitchers who will undoubtedly make a difference at the next level — and soon — making good hitters look foolish, and bats doing damage at critical times.

For the first time since 2005, the University of Tennessee has made it to the College World Series. Their fans were electric in the regional play-in rounds and they are understandably excited to get the orange from Rocky Top to OMAHA!

Omaha? OMAHA!

Yes, the home of the College World Series is OMAHA!

It’s also a word that has become associated with one famous graduate of Tennessee more than anyone else.

So why wouldn’t the University of Tennessee’s baseball account create a hype video that includes Peyton Manning screaming OMAHA! at their baseball coach?

Tennessee’s head coach, Tony Vitello, has some work to do to get his version of OMAHA! up to par with Peyton’s confident barking. But, a few more Zoom calls with the best mentor in pronouncing the city’s name in the world and some practice, we believe he’ll get there.

Tennessee heads to OMAHA! with a 50-16 record. They’ll face the University of Virginia (35-25) in their opening game of the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in… OMAHA! The game will air at 2 PM ET on Sunday on ESPN2.