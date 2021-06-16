Aaron Rodgers may be on his way out of Green Bay. The Packers have disrespected their superstar quarterback and must better handle this situation.

Aaron Rodgers apparently desires a change.

Reports suggest the superstar Packers quarterback wishes to depart the team that drafted him 16 years ago; the only NFL organization he’s ever put on pads for.

It’s not like his skills are undergoing a significant decline — Rodgers is coming off his third MVP season and doesn’t portray a single sign of slowing down. His athletic playstyle still works; his ability to extend plays outside of the pocket remains present; his glorious capability to master the on-the-run throws still drives defensive coordinators up a wall.

You’d think a team, especially one as storied as the Green Bay Packers, would know to pamper the superstar that’s been a huge component of its success over the past 10-plus years. You’d think the organization would be willing to do whatever it took to keep someone such as Rodgers happy and in uniform; that even the slightest bit of dissatisfaction and/or discontent would make the Packers brass drop everything to tend to his needs.

But it doesn’t seem like that’s fully been the case at all. The organization, which owes Rodgers a significant amount for all he’s done, is not only mishandling the situation but also constantly disrespecting the man it truly needs.

And boy do the Packers need him…way more than they even believe.

Stating the well-known discourtesy

Reflecting on all the instances in which the Packers misperceived the big picture might make you cringe.

Of course, what initially comes to mind are two notable events that have occurred within the last 14 months.

Rodgers required more talent in the receiver room — Pro Bowler Davante Adams can’t do it all, and employing just one wideout of that caliber can make it easier for opposing secondaries to game plan.

A noteworthy opportunity to solve the glaring issue was present late in the 2020 draft’s first round, at the No. 26 overall pick to be exact.

Tee Higgins was available, Michael Pittman was too. Heck, if the Packers really wanted to reach, Chase Claypool was also on the board, and in hindsight, that could’ve been a superb selection.

But no.

Instead of acquiring assistance for Aaron, the Packers took a different route; a wildly different one, as we all know. Utah State quarterback Jordan Love joined the team, essentially marking what could’ve been the beginning of the end for Rodgers in Green Bay.

The second notable instance of disrespect came late in January’s NFC Championship Game against the Buccaneers — another event we’re all aware of.

Down by eight with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Packers opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on fourth down to potentially tie the game with a touchdown and an ensuing two-point conversion.

The team was fielding a legendary, future Hall of Fame quarterback, fresh off of what was an MVP regular season in which he threw 48 touchdowns and just five picks. The number of fanbases around the league that long for that type of production out of their signal-caller is evidently significant.

But in the end, the Packers decided not to put the ball in the hands of No. 12 amid an eventual loss — a decision that continues to haunt Green Bay fans around the world.

Recent events may hit the hardest

The little things as of late, however, have really made it tough to imagine a Rodgers return to Wisconsin. These smaller occurrences further prove that the way the organization is handling the entire situation is absurdly disappointing.

For one, Packers CEO Mark Murphy recently spoke on the situation between the team and its superstar…and referred to Rodgers as a “complicated fella.”

Oh, a “complicated fella,” you say?

That “complicated fella” is the reason your team is in the postseason almost every year.

That “complicated fella” has prevented the franchise from experiencing dark times following the Brett Favre era.

That “complicated fella” is arguably the most talented quarterback this league has ever seen.

Simply speaking, you need that “complicated fella” way more than he needs you.

If Rodgers left and went to a team such as Denver, the Broncos would likely become a Super Bowl contender and one of the squads to beat in the AFC. Green Bay, on the other hand, would be left with a young Jordan Love who hasn’t taken a single pro-level snap, a receiver room that doesn’t possess noteworthy talent outside of Davante Adams, and a mediocre defensive unit that allowed 23.1 points per game last year.

We also understand Rodgers reportedly isn’t a huge fan of team general manager Brian Gutekunst, but an alteration in regard to that prestigious role doesn’t seem to be en route.

Back in May, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported, “Packers president Mark Murphy has told everyone within the organization that we are recommitted and staying with Gutekunst as general manager, so [a dismissal is] not happening. If that’s a condition of Rodgers returning, then this is not happening.”

Spent some time with @Espngreeny on @GetUpESPN this morning discussing the meaning of Aaron Rodgers’ comments. pic.twitter.com/mIYOAYME7C — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 25, 2021

Who would you rather choose: the quarterback who, despite dealing with a lack of offensive assistance, an outdated playbook owned by Mike McCarthy, and mediocre-to-poor defenses for a decent portion of his career, still led your team to 10 postseason berths, or the general manager that has basically ignored the need for a first-round wide receiver and drafted Rodgers’ possible successor when it was clear Aaron was still performing at an extremely high level?

Packers — take notes

Well-run organizations pamper their superstar quarterbacks.

The Buccaneers have provided Tom Brady a phenomenal opportunity to succeed in his 40s, giving him talented targets, a solid offensive line, and a superb defense to take pressure off of him. Not to mention, the Bucs, unlike the Packers did with Rodgers, kept Brady in the loop on their plans to eventually draft another quarterback this year (Tampa Bay took Florida’s Kyle Trask in the second round).

Another well-run franchise — the Chiefs — gave Patrick Mahomes a unit of weapons that included Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman, and one of the better young running backs in the league in Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The pair of Super Bowl 55 competitors do what they can to keep their top signal-callers happy, satisfied, and content.

Rodgers, at the moment, doesn’t seem to be feeling any of those emotions.

It’s clear whose fault that is.