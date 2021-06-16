The New York Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole in hopes of building off of Tuesday’s comeback victory.

The New York Yankees were down, but never out in Tuesday’s 6-5 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Wednesday will see the Bronx Bombers hand the ball to ace Gerrit Cole, who looked sharp against the Minnesota Twins last week.

The Yankees edged into third place in the AL East, but still trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by eight games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (34-32) @ Toronto Blue Jays (33-32)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD