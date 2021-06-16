The New York Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole in hopes of building off of Tuesday’s comeback victory.
The New York Yankees were down, but never out in Tuesday’s 6-5 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Wednesday will see the Bronx Bombers hand the ball to ace Gerrit Cole, who looked sharp against the Minnesota Twins last week.
The Yankees edged into third place in the AL East, but still trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by eight games.
Game Info
New York Yankees (34-32) @ Toronto Blue Jays (33-32)
Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA)
vs.
Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD