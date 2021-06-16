AMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 24: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees gets ready to delivers a pitch before the start of the first inning during the spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Steinbrenner Field on February 24, 2020 in Tampa, Florida.
The New York Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole in hopes of building off of Tuesday’s comeback victory.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees were down, but never out in Tuesday’s 6-5 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Wednesday will see the Bronx Bombers hand the ball to ace Gerrit Cole, who looked sharp against the Minnesota Twins last week.

The Yankees edged into third place in the AL East, but still trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by eight games.

 

Game Info

New York Yankees (34-32) @ Toronto Blue Jays (33-32)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.31 ERA)
vs.
Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (2-3, 4.91 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Blue Jays Lineup

