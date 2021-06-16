Upstart wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling will make its New York City debut with a September show in Queens.

Break out the steel chairs, New Yorkers. All Elite Wrestling, or AEW as the fans passionately chant from the crowd, is coming to our fair city!

Speaking to Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News, AEW founder and CEO Tony Khan confirmed the company would put on a show in Queens on Sept. 22. A special episode of “Dynamite,” titled “Grand Slam,” will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It is the first time the famed tennis courts will host a wrestling show, and also AEW’s first stadium performance.

“No city is more synonymous with wrestling than New York City,” said Khan. “AEW is a new company and our company is in the business of both embracing tradition and trailblazing, trying to start new traditions and new history.”

Since launching in Jacksonville in 2019, AEW has become a legitimate competitor to fellow wrestling promotion WWE. In fact, several former WWE talents including Chris Jericho, Christian [Cage], and Matt Hardy currently wrestle for the company. Longtime fan favorites from the indie scene are also among AEW’s current roster, including AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

As to the show at Arthur Ashe, fans should already be excited. Khan all but confirmed New York’s own Eddie Kingston would appear, along with New Jersey cult hero Orange Cassidy. Imagine a segment featuring those two, with Kingston’s loud mic skills to Cassidy’s casual silence.

One way or another, count on this writer being in the stands for what should be a great night of pro wrestling!