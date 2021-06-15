The New York Yankees need to turn their season around starting with this Toronto Blue Jays series.

The New York Yankees hope to turn their season around, starting with this three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo. New York has struggled against the Blue Jays all season, and is currently in an awful 5-12 stretch.

Adding to the urgency is that the Yankees are currently fourth in the AL East, nine games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

Game Info

New York Yankees (33-32 @ Toronto Blue Jays (33-31)

Start Time: 7:07 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.99 ERA)

vs.

Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.34)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Blue Jays Lineup

TBD