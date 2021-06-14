The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly concerned about their ability to build a contender around Luka Doncic and keeping him in the fold.

The Dallas Mavericks are seemingly in a good place. They have one of the best players in the world in Luka Doncic and he’s likely going to sign a five-year extension to remain in Dallas.

So, why is there concern about Doncic internally in the Mavericks organization? According to The Athletic, Doncic has a poor relationship with certain members of the front office, including Haralabos Voulgaris, a sports gambler hired by the Mavs in 2018.

“Internally, there are concerns the front office’s dysfunction has hurt its ability to do so — and that poor relationships Doncic has with key members of the franchise, including Voulgaris, could impact his current desire to remain in Dallas long-term,” wrote Tim Cato and Sam Amick.

Of course, with Doncic expected to sign a five-year extension, the Mavericks have time to build a championship contender around him and quell some of the long-term concerns.

If Doncic were to ever hit the trade block or become a free agent, he would be the most sought-after player in the world. He is likely going to be named to his second First Team All-NBA in his first three years in the NBA.

Unfortunately for the Slovenian Wonderboy, the Mavs have been bounced by the Los Angeles Clippers twice in the first round over the last two seasons. He will be the undisputed best player in the world sooner rather than later and first-round exits aren’t going to cut it.

Again, there is ample time for the Mavericks to run damage control on the front office dysfunction, but this will be a situation to monitor in the coming years.