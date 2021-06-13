The New York Yankees hope to avoid being swept by Philadelphia in a Sunday matinee.

The New York Yankees had great at-bats against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but suffered a brutal loss in extra innings despite a late comeback.

The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays both won, so the Yankees are now tied for third place with the Toronto Blue Jays. They sit 7.5 games out of first place.

Game Info

New York Yankees (33-31) @ Philadelphia Phillies (31-31)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.12 ERA)

vs.

Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

Phillies Lineup