The New York Yankees hope to avoid being swept by Philadelphia in a Sunday matinee.
The New York Yankees had great at-bats against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, but suffered a brutal loss in extra innings despite a late comeback.
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays both won, so the Yankees are now tied for third place with the Toronto Blue Jays. They sit 7.5 games out of first place.
Game Info
New York Yankees (33-31) @ Philadelphia Phillies (31-31)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.12 ERA)
vs.
Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
Sunday showdown. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/W7076TY1rK
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 13, 2021
Phillies Lineup
📺: @NBCSPhilly
📻: @SportsRadioWIP
📱: https://t.co/HhDxScbmEV // https://t.co/vgbMhIMsON pic.twitter.com/RtqF5zSiJ2
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 13, 2021