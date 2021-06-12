The New York Yankees head to the City of Brotherly Love for a quick two-game set with the Phillies

The New York Yankees couldn’t sweep the Minnesota Twins, but should still be happy the offense finally had a breakout series. Next comes a short series with the Philadelphia Phillies, who have continued to struggle under former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi

Both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays won on Friday night, so the Yankees remain in third place and 6.5 games out of first place.

Game Info

New York Yankees (33-30) @ Philadelphia Phillies (30-31)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon 1-4, 5.09 ERA)

vs.

Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Phillies Lineup

TBD