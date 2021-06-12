The New York Yankees head to the City of Brotherly Love for a quick two-game set with the Phillies
The New York Yankees couldn’t sweep the Minnesota Twins, but should still be happy the offense finally had a breakout series. Next comes a short series with the Philadelphia Phillies, who have continued to struggle under former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi
Both the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays won on Friday night, so the Yankees remain in third place and 6.5 games out of first place.
Game Info
New York Yankees (33-30) @ Philadelphia Phillies (30-31)
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. EDT
TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Yankees: Jameson Taillon 1-4, 5.09 ERA)
vs.
Phillies: Vince Velasquez (2-1, 4.33 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9
Yankees: -1.5
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Phillies Lineup
TBD