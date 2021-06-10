The New York Yankees go for the sweep against the banged up Minnesota Twins.

The New York Yankees and their bats were on full display Wednesday in a 9-6 victory, including two long home runs from Giancarlo Stanton. Furthermore, Gerrit Cole struck out Josh Donaldson twice and put an end to any talks of the Yankees ace cheating (for now).

Better yet, following losses by both the Rays and the Red Sox, the third-place Yankees took a small step forward. They now sit just 5.5 games out of first place.

Game Info

New York Yankees (33-29) @ Minnesota Twins (24-37)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Michael King 0-3, 3.62 ERA)

vs.

Twins: J.A. Happ (3-2, 5.61 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 11

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Twins Lineup

