The New York Yankees offense is finally showing signs of life after an absolutely brutal start to the 2021 season.

It’s no secret that the New York Yankees have been borderline unwatchable at times this season. Many expected that the team would once again be overly reliant on their offense to carry the load for some questionable pitching. But two months in, the Yankees pitching staff has been one of the best in the league and the offense has all but disappeared.

Well, thank the baseball gods that we can always expect the Yankees to beat up on the Minnesota Twins. Finally, after two months of searching for an offensive outburst, the team scored 17 runs in two games. Giancarlo Stanton led the way with two home runs and five RBIs, showing his first signs of life since returning from the injured list.

Giancarlo Stanton just hit a home run that we aren't sure has landed yet pic.twitter.com/NS7DtMSvwf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 10, 2021

Aaron Judge also hit his 15th homer of the year and Miguel Andujar continued his hot streak with a homer of his own.

Even better, Gerrit Cole put any and all “sticky stuff” distractions aside to toss a strong six innings. After Josh Donaldson name-dropped him in a rant on pitchers and pine tar, Cole punched him out twice and induced a short fly ball to right field. And his fastball spin rate stayed relatively consistent with his season trends despite Major League Baseball attempting to crack down on foreign substances.

Gerrit Cole strikes out Josh Donaldson with ease in their first battle of the night pic.twitter.com/qMB7Yo5Hkr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 10, 2021

The spin rate figures for Gerrit Cole were not interesting, imo. Four-seam averaged 2,493 rpm. Averaged 2,436 in his previous start. Season average is 2,552. Not really statistically significant. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) June 10, 2021

Winning just two of 10 games prior to the Minnesota series, this offensive outburst is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Yankees. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for the team rather than an outlying series. If the Yankees hope to climb back into the AL East race, they’ll need this offensive production to be the norm, not the exception.