The New York Yankees can win their first series in over two weeks with a victory in Minnesota tonight.

The New York Yankees finally notched a win courtesy of a late-inning comeback against the Minnesota Twins last night. Well-timed groundouts gave New York the lead in the eighth, and home runs from Gary Sanchez and Miguel Andujar iced the 8-4 win in the ninth.

The Rays won and still remain in first place, but the Yankees have moved back into third despite being 6.5 games back.

Game Info

New York Yankees (32-29) @ Minnesota Twins (24-36)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-3, 2.26 ERA)

vs.

Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-5, 6.19 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Twins Lineup

TBD