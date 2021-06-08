The New York Yankees hit the road and hope to get back to their winning ways in Minnesota.

The New York Yankees freefall continues, with the Bronx Bombers in the midst of an awful 3-10 stretch. After being swept at home by the hated Boston Red Sox, New York now hits the road for eight games and starts with the Minnesota Twins.

The Rays remain in first place, but the Yankees have plummeted to fourth and are 6.5 games behind Tampa Bay.

Game Info

New York Yankees (31-29) @ Minnesota Twins (24-35)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA)

vs.

Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Twins Lineup

TBD