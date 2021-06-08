New York Yankees: Aaron Judge Smokes First Postseason Dinger (Video)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 03: Brett Gardner #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammate Aaron Judge #99 after hitting a home run against Ervin Santana #54 of the Minnesota Twins during the second inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees hit the road and hope to get back to their winning ways in Minnesota.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees freefall continues, with the Bronx Bombers in the midst of an awful 3-10 stretch. After being swept at home by the hated Boston Red Sox, New York now hits the road for eight games and starts with the Minnesota Twins.

The Rays remain in first place, but the Yankees have plummeted to fourth and are 6.5 games behind Tampa Bay.

Game Info

New York Yankees (31-29) @ Minnesota Twins (24-35)

Start Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA)
vs.
Twins: Michael Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Twins Lineup

