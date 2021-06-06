The New York Yankees are in danger of being swept for the second weekend in a row
The New York Yankees are in a freefall, having gone 3-9 since a recent six-game winning streak. The Bronx Bombers struggled once again on Saturday, blowing a lead before losing 7-3 to the Boston Red Sox. Losing Sunday would mean getting swept for the second weekend in a row.
The Rays remain in first place and with this latest loss, the Yankees have dropped to fourth in the AL East and 5.5 games out of the top spot.
Game Info
Boston Red Sox (35-23) @ New York Yankees (31-28)
Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT
TV: ESPN
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.27 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Red Sox Lineup
Yankees Lineup
