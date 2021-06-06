The New York Yankees are in danger of being swept for the second weekend in a row

The New York Yankees are in a freefall, having gone 3-9 since a recent six-game winning streak. The Bronx Bombers struggled once again on Saturday, blowing a lead before losing 7-3 to the Boston Red Sox. Losing Sunday would mean getting swept for the second weekend in a row.

The Rays remain in first place and with this latest loss, the Yankees have dropped to fourth in the AL East and 5.5 games out of the top spot.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (35-23) @ New York Yankees (31-28)

Start Time: 7:08 p.m. EDT

TV: ESPN

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.75 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.27 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Red Sox Lineup

Let's close out the series. pic.twitter.com/EgXZLdtwRL — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 6, 2021

Yankees Lineup