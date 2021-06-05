The New York Yankees need a win after getting booed off the field Friday.

The New York Yankees had one bad inning, and that was enough for the Boston Red Sox to win Friday night’s game. The Bronx Bombers and their weak bats were rightfully booed by the fans, and they’ll try to get the lineup on all cylinders again tonight.

With the Tampa Bay Rays losing and Boston winning, New York remains in third place and dropped to 4.5 games out of the top spot.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (34-23) @ New York Yankees (31-27)

Start Time: 7:15 p.m. EDT

TV: FOX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-4, 5.64 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-4, 5.10 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Red Sox Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD