NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox slides in for a double as the ball get by Gleyber Torres #25 of the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 16, 2020 in New York City.
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees meet their arch-rivals for the first time this season.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees had to settle for a four-game series split with the Tampa Bay Rays after a rare outing from Gerrit Cole. Now, they’ll face their greatest rivals this weekend when the Boston Red Sox come to town.

The Rays remain in first place, and the Yankees remain in third and 4.5 games out of the top spot.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (33-23) @ New York Yankees (31-26)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-network only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Mike King (0-2, 2.86 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: +1.5

