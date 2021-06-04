The New York Yankees meet their arch-rivals for the first time this season.

The New York Yankees had to settle for a four-game series split with the Tampa Bay Rays after a rare outing from Gerrit Cole. Now, they’ll face their greatest rivals this weekend when the Boston Red Sox come to town.

The Rays remain in first place, and the Yankees remain in third and 4.5 games out of the top spot.

Game Info

Boston Red Sox (33-23) @ New York Yankees (31-26)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Mike King (0-2, 2.86 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Red Sox Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD