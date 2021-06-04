The New York Yankees meet their arch-rivals for the first time this season.
The New York Yankees had to settle for a four-game series split with the Tampa Bay Rays after a rare outing from Gerrit Cole. Now, they’ll face their greatest rivals this weekend when the Boston Red Sox come to town.
The Rays remain in first place, and the Yankees remain in third and 4.5 games out of the top spot.
Game Info
Boston Red Sox (33-23) @ New York Yankees (31-26)
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-network only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-2, 4.01 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Mike King (0-2, 2.86 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Red Sox Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD