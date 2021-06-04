The Yankees need to bolster their lineup to make a run. But who would help them in the right places?

We’re now beginning June and the Yankees have their issues. Health has been a constant concern, but the Yankees should look to address a few significant problems sooner than later to help make a run at the top of the division.

We’re weeks away from the trade deadline, but buying early may help the Yankees avoid a bidding war.

So who are the players the Yankees should target for a deal this month? Let’s take a look.

Max Scherzer, SP

Washington Nationals

The Yankees need an ace to support Gerrit Cole in the rotation. The group of guys they have around Cole has been decent thus far, but if the Yankees want to win a World Series they need to be looking at both the top of the AL and the rotations in Los Angeles and San Diego, which are loaded with Cy Young winners and contenders.

Scherzer is in the final year of his contract and might not be a candidate to re-sign with the Nationals. They’re not contending right now and might need to make a hard decision on their best pitcher at some point. If Mad Max hits the market, the Yankees should be all over him.

Ketel Marte, CF

Arizona Diamondbacks

We wrote extensively about how Marte would be the perfect fix to the Yankees’ centerfield problems. He’s versatile and hits the ball all over the ballpark.

What makes Marte especially attractive is his contract; he has three more years of control after the 2021 season. According to Spotrac, he’s due $30M over the next three seasons.

Nate Lowe, 1B

Texas Rangers

The Rangers are terrible right now, sliding in the wrong direction and not getting better. When they decide to sell, the Yankees should be on the phone quickly.

Lowe is playing his age-25 season right now. The Rangers acquired him from Tampa in December with Jake Guenther and Carl Chester for Heriberto Hernandez, Osleivis Basabe and Alexander Ovalles. The deal wasn’t a headline-grabbing move but it has paid incredibly well for Texas thus far.

Lowe is slashing .244/.351/.392 with eight home runs and 30 RBI for the Rangers. He would be a nice fit at first base for the Yankees.

The problem with making a deal for Lowe is part of the reason the Yankees would want to get him: he’s affordable. Lowe is making $545,000 this year (according to Sportrac) and has two more years of club control before starting his arbitration years.