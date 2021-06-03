The New York Yankees turn to their ace to win them the series over the Rays.
The New York Yankees held the line once again and eked out a close win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. In a rain-soaked Thursday matinee, they’ll look to Gerrit Cole to bring home the series win.
The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, but the third-place Yankees now trail them by just 3.5 games..
Game Info
Tampa Bay Rays (35-22) @ New York Yankees (31-25)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.26 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Rays Lineup
Yarbrough day at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/6aQPrCFHnW
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 3, 2021
Yankees Lineup
Cole looks to secure the series win 🚂 #SquadUp
Gates are scheduled to open on time at 11:30am for today's game. pic.twitter.com/7V3DEVBSBn
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 3, 2021