The New York Yankees turn to their ace to win them the series over the Rays.

The New York Yankees held the line once again and eked out a close win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. In a rain-soaked Thursday matinee, they’ll look to Gerrit Cole to bring home the series win.

The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, but the third-place Yankees now trail them by just 3.5 games..

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-22) @ New York Yankees (31-25)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.26 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: +1.5

Rays Lineup

Yarbrough day at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/6aQPrCFHnW — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 3, 2021

Yankees Lineup

Cole looks to secure the series win 🚂 #SquadUp Gates are scheduled to open on time at 11:30am for today's game. pic.twitter.com/7V3DEVBSBn — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 3, 2021