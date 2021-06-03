Gerrit Cole
The New York Yankees turn to their ace to win them the series over the Rays.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees held the line once again and eked out a close win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. In a rain-soaked Thursday matinee, they’ll look to Gerrit Cole to bring home the series win.

The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, but the third-place Yankees now trail them by just 3.5 games..

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-22) @ New York Yankees (31-25)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (2-3, 4.26 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Gerrit Cole (6-2, 1.78 ERA)

 

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: +1.5

Rays Lineup

Yankees Lineup

