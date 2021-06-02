Will the Devils or Rangers get lucky again?

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will be held tonight at the NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio. The winner(s) of the lottery will be announced on NBCSN in the United States during a special broadcast airing at 7 PM ET.

As a reminder, here are the odds of winning the lottery tonight:

The 2021 NHL Draft Lottery will consist of two drawings: the first draw will determine the team selecting first overall. The second draw will determine the team selecting second overall.

There is one significant addition to this year’s lottery: the expansion Seattle Kraken, who will begin play in the coming 2021-22 season. The Kraken were given the No. 3 seed in the lottery with the same odds as the New Jersey Devils, who have the No. 4 seed. This is the same spot the Vegas Golden Knights received for their inaugural draft lottery in 2017. Seattle cannot finish lower than fifth overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Kraken join all the other teams that failed to qualify for the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the Devils and New York Rangers.

The Arizona Coyotes forfeited their position in the draft lottery because the club violated league policy by conducting physical testing on 2020 draft-eligible players prior to the draft combine during the 2019-20 season.