Major League Baseball is facing a hefty lawsuit for moving the 2021 All-star game from Atlanta to Colorado.

Earlier this year Major League Baseball decided to move the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta, due to the state’s new voter restriction laws.

Now, a group of small businesses in Atlanta are fighting back with a $100 million lawsuit.

According to Alfredo Ortiz, the President of the Job Creators Network “MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta, many of them minority-owned, of $100 million, we want the game back where it belongs.”

Job Creators Network will be representing the small businesses that were affected by the move of the event.

The premise of the lawsuit is based on the idea that instead of moving the 2021 All-Star game, Rob Manfred should have found a solution with the state lawmakers.

With some of the repercussions leading to more than 8,000 cancelled hotel reservations, it is believed that this punished the small business owners who would benefit from the event.