Mike Krzyzewski is retiring after 41 years coaching the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke Blue Devils men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski will retire following next season, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Goodman also noted the favorite to replace Coach K is none other than Jon Scheyer, currently a Duke assistant and also one of the Hall of Famer’s former players.

Mike Krzyzewski arrived at Duke from Army in 1980 and has since become the winningest head coach in college basketball. He holds a record of 1,097-302 in Durham with five national championships. Krzyzewski has also led Duke to a dozen Final Four appearances and won three gold medals coaching the United States at the Olympics.

For his entire career, Krzyzewski is 1,170-361. Even though Duke didn’t make the NCAA Tournament this year, anyone who follows the team knows it’s an outlier. Under Coach K’s watch, the team was a lock to make the big dance and Krzyzewski turned down multiple NBA coaching offers to stay with the team.

Plain and simple, there will never be another like him.