The New York Yankees finally snapped their losing streak and seek to win another over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees finally got back in the win column. Clint Frazier made a bunch distant memories of a bunch of missed opportunities with his walk-off home run Tuesday night. New York won 5-3 in 11 innings.

The Rays still remain in first place, but the third-place Yankees shrunk the gap separating them to 4.5 games.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-21) @ New York Yankees (30-25)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Shane McLanahan (2-0, 3.29 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.22 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

