The New York Yankees hope the bats come alive and that they can avoid a five-game losing streak against the Rays.

The New York Yankees continue to struggle at the plate after another poor performance against the Rays on Memorial Day. New York has lost four consecutive games entering Tuesday as well as six of its last seven.

The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, while the Yankees’ struggles have kept them in third in the AL East. They now sit 5.5 games behind the Rays.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-20) @ New York Yankees (29-25)

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.57 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.06 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Rays Lineup

TBD

Yankees Lineup

TBD