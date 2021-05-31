Severino still on track to return mid-season.

The Yankees need to bolster their rotation. With Corey Kluber on the shelf, they’ve been making it work but could use another strong arm.

News on Monday is that they could have Luis Severino back around the All-Star break.

Severino underwent Tommy John surgery in February. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Monday that Severino has looked good in recent workouts and could begin his rehab assignment on Sunday.

“[Severino’s] scheduled to throw a simulated game today, again, where he’ll have three ups, essentially a three-inning sim game. If all goes well there, potentially next Sunday would then be him in game-action,” Boone said.

“The stuff has been really good in his last couple of outings, and we’re very encouraged by what we’re seeing,” Boone continued.