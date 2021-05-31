The New York Yankees were swept in Detroit and now start a must-win series with the Tampa Bay Rays.
The New York Yankees have lost five of six and have now hit a new rock bottom after being swept by the last-place Detroit Tigers. Now, they have a four-game series at Yankee Stadium with the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won 15 of 16.
The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, while the Yankees’ struggles have kept them in third in the AL East. They sit 4.5 games behind the Rays.
Game Info
Tampa Bay Rays (34-20) @ New York Yankees (29-24)
Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Rays: Rich Hill (3-2, 3.63 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 8.5
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Rays Lineup
A Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/GeZZ5bybd9
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 31, 2021
Yankees Lineup
Back at home with Jamo on the mound. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/tU06m3ePHl
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 31, 2021