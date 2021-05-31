The New York Yankees were swept in Detroit and now start a must-win series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The New York Yankees have lost five of six and have now hit a new rock bottom after being swept by the last-place Detroit Tigers. Now, they have a four-game series at Yankee Stadium with the Tampa Bay Rays, who have won 15 of 16.

The Rays remain in first place as a result of their success, while the Yankees’ struggles have kept them in third in the AL East. They sit 4.5 games behind the Rays.

Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (34-20) @ New York Yankees (29-24)

Start Time: 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Rays: Rich Hill (3-2, 3.63 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.06 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Rays Lineup

A Memorial Day matinee in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/GeZZ5bybd9 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 31, 2021

Yankees Lineup

Back at home with Jamo on the mound. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/tU06m3ePHl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 31, 2021