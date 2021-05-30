The New York Yankees hope their bats will awaken as they seek to avoid being swept in Detroit.

The New York Yankees continue to struggle at the plate and now hope to avoid a sweep on Sunday. Deivi Garcia struggled in his return Saturday as the Detroit Tigers took advantage of mistakes and won 6-1.

Both the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox won Saturday to stay in first and second place, respectively. That leaves the Yankees remaining in third, and now 3.5 games out of first place.

Game Info

New York Yankees (29-23) @ Detroit Tigers (21-31)

Start Time: 1:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Michael King (0-1, 2.29 ERA)

vs.

Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-7, 5.23 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

