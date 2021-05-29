The New York Yankees spend the weekend in Detroit after an injury-riddled week and tough Blue Jays series.

The New York Yankees would prefer to forget Friday. On top of mustering just two runs against the last-place Detroit Tigers, Robbie Grossman’s walk-off home run stole away a win in extra innings.

The Rays had a rare Friday off and Boston won, so the Yankees remain in third place and 2.5 games out of first.

Game Info

New York Yankees (29-22) @ Detroit Tigers (20-31)

Start Time: 4:10 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Deivi Garcia (0-1, 4.50 ERA)

vs.

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 3.12 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Tigers Lineup