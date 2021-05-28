The Martian visited the Yankees’ Low-A affiliate on Thursday.

We’re all waiting to hear where Jasson Dominguez, the Yankees top prospect, will begin his professional career in the US.

On Thursday night, Dominguez shared a photo of himself watching the Tampa Tarpons, tagging friends Juan de Leon and Andres Chaparro.

Tampa would be a logical first step for Dominguez, who has been in extended Spring Training. We’ll wait for the official announcement — hoping to hear where we need to buy tickets soon!