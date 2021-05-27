The Blue Jays come to town and get to play twice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

The New York Yankees won’t let being a little banged up stop them against the feisty Toronto Blue Jays. Luke Voit and Corey Kluber will both miss significant time with oblique and shoulder injuries, but there’s no time for disappointment. Wednesday’s rainout means a Thursday doubleheader, with one game against Toronto’s top pitching prospect.

As for the standings, both the Red Sox and Rays won on Wednesday. Thus, the Yankees remain in third place, but now 1.5 behind the first-place Rays.

Game One

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) @ New York Yankees (28-20)

Start Time: 4:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (MLB Debut)

vs.

Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Blue Jays Lineup

Game Two

Game Info

Start Time: TBD

TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.42 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.07 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 7

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

Blue Jays Lineup

