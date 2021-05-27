The Blue Jays come to town and get to play twice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.
The New York Yankees won’t let being a little banged up stop them against the feisty Toronto Blue Jays. Luke Voit and Corey Kluber will both miss significant time with oblique and shoulder injuries, but there’s no time for disappointment. Wednesday’s rainout means a Thursday doubleheader, with one game against Toronto’s top pitching prospect.
As for the standings, both the Red Sox and Rays won on Wednesday. Thus, the Yankees remain in third place, but now 1.5 behind the first-place Rays.
Game One
Game Info
Toronto Blue Jays (24-23) @ New York Yankees (28-20)
Start Time: 4:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (MLB Debut)
vs.
Yankees: Domingo German (4-2, 3.05 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7
Yankees: -1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD
Game Two
Game Info
Start Time: TBD
TV: YES, MLBN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.42 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.07 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 7
Yankees: +1.5
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.
Yankees Lineup
TBD
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD
- DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
$1,050 FREE BONUS
- FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $1,000 BET
- POINTSBET SPORTSBOOK
RISK-FREE $2,000 BET