Capital One’s “The Match” is returning July 6 at Moonlight Basis in Big Sky, Montana and is set to broadcast on TNT.

“The Match” is back.

Wednesday morning, Turner Sports announced the Capital One-sponsored event will return Tuesday, July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana. It features a Tom Brady–Phil Mickelson team facing an Aaron Rodgers–Bryson DeChambeau squad.

This comes after “The Match: Champions For Change” occurred this past November in Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona. Mickelson and Charles Barkley defeated Peyton Manning and Steph Curry during the event.

The same Mickelson-Brady duo lost to Tiger Woods and Manning in “The Match: Champions For Charity” in May 2020 at Medalist Golf Club in Florida. Prior to that, “The Match: Tiger vs. Phil” of November 2018 — a one-on-one match won by Mickelson over Woods at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas — was the original event in the series.

Mickelson just won his sixth major tournament this past Sunday, emerging victorious in the PGA Championship. At 50, he’s the oldest golfer to ever win a major.

DeChambeau, on the other hand, won the U.S. Open in 2020.

According to Turner Sports’ press release, the July 6 event will commence live coverage at 5:00 p.m. ET and air on TNT, with modified alternate shot match play taking on the format.

“The Match” will have donations made to Feeding America along with other charities.

Mickelson, Brady, Rodgers, and DeChambeau will have open microphones on them during the event and will possess the ability to communicate with each other along with the television commentators.