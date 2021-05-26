The veteran righty lasted three innings on Tuesday night before exiting with right shoulder tightness.

New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber will miss two months with a shoulder strain, manager Aaron Boone said during his Wednesday press conference.

James Wagner of The New York Times reported Kluber strained the subscapularis muscle and would not throw for four weeks.

Corey Kluber has a subscapularis muscle strain and won’t throw for 4 weeks, per Aaron Boone. He’s going to get a second examination, he said. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) May 26, 2021

Boone also added that given the timeline, Kluber would need another four weeks to get back into game shape. This would put his return in mid-July.

Meanwhile, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported a corresponding move that most Yankees fans should like.

Deivi Garcia is expected to join the #Yankees rotation this weekend in Detroit. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 26, 2021

Stay tuned to ESNY for further updates on Corey Kluber and his recovery.