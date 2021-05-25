The New York Yankees open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.
The New York Yankees have been running hotter than a subway station in August and will now test their luck against the Toronto Blue Jays. Corey Kluber takes the mound in Tuesday’s series opener, his first start since no-hitting the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
The AL East race is also tight and though the Yankees are in third place, they trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by just one game.
Game Info
Toronto Blue Jays (23-23) @ New York Yankees (28-19)
Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280
Pitching matchup
Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.69 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-2, 2.86 ERA)
Odds
Over/Under: 9.5
Yankees: -1.5
Blue Jays Lineup
TBD
Yankees Lineup
TBD
