The New York Yankees open a three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

The New York Yankees have been running hotter than a subway station in August and will now test their luck against the Toronto Blue Jays. Corey Kluber takes the mound in Tuesday’s series opener, his first start since no-hitting the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The AL East race is also tight and though the Yankees are in third place, they trail the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by just one game.

Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (23-23) @ New York Yankees (28-19)

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Blue Jays: Steven Matz (5-2, 4.69 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Corey Kluber (4-2, 2.86 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9.5

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

