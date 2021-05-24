The New York Yankees saw their pitching staff shine in the team’s best week of the season so far.

The New York Yankees did more than just pitch well last week. They put on a clinic.

No, seriously. The Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox didn’t play the Yankees. They attended separate fantasy camps hosted by the Yankees.

You know the type. Your dad and maybe one of your uncles pay $500 each to spend a week in the life of a ballplayer for their favorite team. They have some practices, maybe some simulated games, and then a middling yet popular player from 25 years ago shows up at the end to take some pictures and sign some autographs.

All told, the New York Yankees went 6-1 against Texas and Chicago and their starters have combined for 35 scoreless innings dating back to Wednesday. One more out, and they’ll match their longest scoreless streak since 2002.

Texas Torno-no

The New York Yankees never except a rough start from Gerrit Cole, so Monday’s loss to the Texas Rangers was a bit jarring. The hard-throwing ace never had his best stuff through five innings in a 5-2 loss and the Yankees’ streaky bats weren’t showing signs of life.

Tuesday wasn’t much better as Jameson Taillon struggled on the road again, but he at least got some support after giving up three early runs. The bats came alive, but this was just the beginning.

Corey Kluber truly set the tone on Wednesday when he went full Klubot and tossed MLB’s sixth no-hitter of the season. His only mistake was a walk to Charlie Culberson. Domingo German followed with seven shutout innings on Thursday in a second straight 2-0 win.

For what was supposed to be a tough ten-game road trip, the New York Yankees went 7-3.

Chasing the ChiSox

The Chicago White Sox are a good young team despite Tony La Russa yelling at clouds again. They came to New York ranked first in the AL Central, and had two strong pitchers in Carlos Rodon and Dylan Cease pitching the first two games of three.

What the ChiSox didn’t expect was for the New York Yankees to come prepared. Rodon and Jordan Montgomery dueled before Gleyber Torres walked it off in the ninth. Cole overcame some control issues to shut Chicago down again in Saturday’s 7-0 win as Cease started strong before losing control himself.

Taillon pitched five more scoreless frames Sunday, and Aroldis Chapman’s first blown save of the year was erased by Aaron Judge’s walk-off walk. The New York Yankees completed the sweep and a successful week, all without the injured Giancarlo Stanton!

Looking ahead

The New York Yankees now sit just a half-game out of first in the AL East and get a well-deserved day off on Monday. The feisty Toronto Blue Jays then visit the Bronx for three games before New York visits the Detroit Tigers for the weekend.

The Yankees also must be thrilled with Torres, who is batting .785 since coming off of the COVID list.

Also, Aaron Hicks is officially out for months following wrist surgery. Look for the Yankees to pursue a trade for a centerfielder.