Team USA’s roster features some familiar faces including a pair of former New York Yankees.

USA Baseball has released its roster for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

Along with some minor leaguers like St. Louis Cardinals prospect Matthew Liberatore, Team USA also features some familiar MLB faces. Former New York Yankees David Robertson and Todd Frazier will represent their country. Simeon Woods-Richardson, a former New York Mets prospect, is also on the pitching staff.

And how about former NL MVP finalist Matt Kemp?

Needless to say, after being absent from the last few summer games, baseball should be tons of fun to watch this Olympics season.