Gleyber Torres
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees go for a Sunday sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees are on a roll and now on the verge of sweeping the Chicago White Sox. Gerrit Cole overcame some control issues to throw seven shutout innings while Gleyber Torres’ three hits and four RBI keyed a 7-0 victory.

The Yankees have also won five in a row, but are still third in the AL East and 1.5 games behind the Red Sox.

Game Info

Chicago White Sox (26-18) @ New York Yankees (27-19)
Sunday, May 23, 2021 – 1:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA)
vs.
Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9
Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

White Sox Lineup

