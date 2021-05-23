The New York Yankees go for a Sunday sweep of the Chicago White Sox.

The New York Yankees are on a roll and now on the verge of sweeping the Chicago White Sox. Gerrit Cole overcame some control issues to throw seven shutout innings while Gleyber Torres’ three hits and four RBI keyed a 7-0 victory.

The Yankees have also won five in a row, but are still third in the AL East and 1.5 games behind the Red Sox.

Game Info

Chicago White Sox (26-18) @ New York Yankees (27-19)

Sunday, May 23, 2021 – 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (3-1, 4.44 ERA)

vs.

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.73 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Sunday baseball at the Stadium 🌞 pic.twitter.com/O66QCLwUms — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 23, 2021

White Sox Lineup

Dallas Keuchel is on the bump for the series finale in New York. ⏰: 12:05 p.m. CT

📺: @NBCSChicago

📻: @ESPN1000 pic.twitter.com/uV6fPff1V8 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 23, 2021