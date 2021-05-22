The New York Yankees hand the ball to Gerrit Cole after their wild walk-off victory on Friday.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound for the New York Yankees on Saturday following the team’s exciting walk-off win that also featured a triple play. The Chicago White Sox hope to counter Cole’s dominance with Dylan Cease, the young righty who’s having his own breakout year.

The Yankees will also go for their fifth consecutive win, yet still sit in third place in the AL East and 1.5 games behind the first-place Red Sox.

Game Info

Chicago White Sox (26-17) @ New York Yankees (26-19)

Saturday, May 22, 2021 – 1:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.03 ERA

vs.

White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.41 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

White Sox Lineup