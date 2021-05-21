The New York Yankees face a new challenge this weekend when the first-place Chicago White Sox visit the Bronx.

The New York Yankees won seven of ten games on a long road trip and can now enjoy Yankee Stadium’s friendly confines again. This weekend features three games with the Chicago White Sox, who are first in the AL Central and own the second-best record in baseball.

The Yankees are still in third place in the AL East, but only trail the first-place Boston Red Sox by 1.5 games.

Game Info

Chicago White Sox (26-16) @ New York Yankees (25-19)

Friday, May 21, 2021 – 7:05 p.m. EDT

TV: WPIX

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (201, 4.75 ERA

vs.

White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.47 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8.5

Yankees: +1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

White Sox Lineup

TBD