The former New York Yankees star is further expanding the business empire he’s built in retirement.

Alex Rodriguez is always on the lookout for the next hustle.

He does color commentary for ESPN. He owns a UFC Gym franchise in Florida. Just recently, Rodriguez and former Walmart executive Marc Lore purchased the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves for $1.5 billion.

Now, the former New York Yankees star is getting into the skincare game. Per Elana Fishman of the New York Post, Rodriguez has launched a line of men’s makeup through the company Hims & Hers. The signature product is a concealer stick called the Blur stick, essentially men’s cover-up.

Alex Rodriguez has never been like other retired athletes, and this proves it even more. Sure, he’ll hit the golf course and go on vacations that cost a second mortgage, but he almost never stops otherwise. Is the word “break” even in his vocabulary?

Well, whether it is or it isn’t, this is Alex Rodriguez’s latest venture. He and ex-fiancé Jennifer Lopez invested in Hims & Hers a year ago, so hopefully the product sells.

Then again, with A-Rod worth approximately $350 million, does it matter?