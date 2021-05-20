Corey Kluber New York Yankees no-hitter
Courtesy Twitter: @yankees

After the game, Kluber’s teammates shared his excitement after being part of history.

Tab Bamford

On Wednesday night in Texas, Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

He threw it against his former teammates in Texas in their new building, making his the first no-hitter thrown on the road by a Yankees pitcher in almost 70 years.

After the game, Kluber’s Yankees teammates shared their joy in the wake of his first career no-no.

Some of his teammates shared their feelings on Twitter last night as well.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU