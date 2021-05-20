After the game, Kluber’s teammates shared his excitement after being part of history.
On Wednesday night in Texas, Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.
He threw it against his former teammates in Texas in their new building, making his the first no-hitter thrown on the road by a Yankees pitcher in almost 70 years.
After the game, Kluber’s Yankees teammates shared their joy in the wake of his first career no-no.
Some of his teammates shared their feelings on Twitter last night as well.
Congratulations @CKluber on the no hitter and thank you for allowing me to be a part of an incredibly special night I will never forget! pic.twitter.com/es4FU7Hdwm
— Kyle Higashioka (@the_higster) May 20, 2021
Absolute pitching clinic tonight by Kluber and Higgy!! What a night. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/tVOoNXgPFX
— Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) May 20, 2021
Wow what a moment to be apart of! Congrats @CKluber on the no hitter!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoNbRdiRQC
— Tyler Wade (@_tylerwade) May 20, 2021
Wow what a performance from Kluber!!!!!!!! Hell yeah !!! Baseball History!!
— Aaron Hicks (@AaronHicks31) May 20, 2021