After the game, Kluber’s teammates shared his excitement after being part of history.

On Wednesday night in Texas, Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

He threw it against his former teammates in Texas in their new building, making his the first no-hitter thrown on the road by a Yankees pitcher in almost 70 years.

After the game, Kluber’s Yankees teammates shared their joy in the wake of his first career no-no.

Some of his teammates shared their feelings on Twitter last night as well.

Congratulations @CKluber on the no hitter and thank you for allowing me to be a part of an incredibly special night I will never forget! pic.twitter.com/es4FU7Hdwm — Kyle Higashioka (@the_higster) May 20, 2021

Absolute pitching clinic tonight by Kluber and Higgy!! What a night. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/tVOoNXgPFX — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) May 20, 2021

Wow what a moment to be apart of! Congrats @CKluber on the no hitter!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/RoNbRdiRQC — Tyler Wade (@_tylerwade) May 20, 2021

Wow what a performance from Kluber!!!!!!!! Hell yeah !!! Baseball History!! — Aaron Hicks (@AaronHicks31) May 20, 2021