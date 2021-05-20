The New York Yankees seek to follow Corey Kluber’s no-hitter with a series win against the Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees are back on the field less than 24 hours after Corey Kluber pitched MLB’s sixth no-hitter of the season. In this Thursday matinee, the Bronx Bombers will send Domingo German to the mound.

The Yankees are also in a solid position as they go for the series win over the Texas Rangers. Though tied for third in the AL East, they trail first-place Boston by just 1.5 games.

Game Info

New York Yankees (24-19) @ Texas Rangers (19-26)

Thursday, May 20, 2021 – 2:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Domingo German (3-2, 3.62 ERA

vs.

Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-3, 4.34 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

Matinee action to finish up the road trip. #SquadUp pic.twitter.com/cljExhchW7 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 20, 2021

Rangers Lineup

Final one with the Yanks. pic.twitter.com/ubS67vkYbI — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) May 20, 2021