The New York Yankees will look to build off of Tuesday’s stronger offensive showing when Corey Kluber takes the mound Wednesday.

The New York Yankees seemed destined for a third straight loss after going down 3-0 early on Tuesday. A five-run fourth inning later, not to mention some later insurance, and they pulled off the 7-4 victory.

However, though the first-place Boston Red Sox lost, so did three more AL East teams including the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers are still in fourth place, but are just 1.5 games out of first.

Game Info

New York Yankees (23-19) @ Texas Rangers (19-25)

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – 8:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Corey Kluber (3-2, 3.48 ERA)

vs.

Rangers: TBD

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Rangers Lineup

TBD