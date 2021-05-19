Corey Kluber was in top form and the Texas Rangers could not solve him as he threw MLB’s sixth no-hitter of the season.

🚨🚨 Corey Kluber just pitched a NO-HITTER ❗️❗️ Yankees Win 2-0 🚨🚨 The Klubot just pitched the 11th regular season No-Hitter in Yankee franchise history. #YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/FtjdiOblKe — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 20, 2021

Kluber needed just 101 pitches (71 strikes) and retired Willie Calhoun on a groundball to Gleyber Torres to clinch the win and the no-no. The Yankees’ sole offense came from Tyler Wade’s RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.

Corey Kluber becomes the first Yankees pitcher to throw a no-hitter since David Cone tossed a perfect game back in 1999. Additionally, he is the first Yankee to throw a no-hitter on the road since Allie Reynolds did so against Cleveland in 1951.