Former New York Yankees star and current Miami Marlins owner Derek Jeter is the subject of ESPN’s latest docuseries venture.

Derek Jeter could soon have his own personal The Last Dance.

ESPN announced today that the former New York Yankees captain would be the subject of a six-part docuseries titled, appropriately, The Captain. Yankees fan and New York’s own Spike Lee is an executive producer, and Emmy-winner Randy Wilkins of ESPN 30 for 30’s 86-32 will direct. The project will air on ESPN in 2022.

"The Captain" is coming to ESPN Films next year 👀 The multi-part documentary series is directed by Randy Wilkins, executive produced by Mandalay Sports Media, Spike Lee and Excel Media. More info here: https://t.co/953xD2s027 pic.twitter.com/XjmjOnVcsy — ESPN (@espn) May 18, 2021

In a statement, ESPN said the docuseries will “tell the story of Jeter’s professional and personal triumphs and challenges” and that it would “tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more.”

This is an interesting project, especially given the success of The Last Dance. Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter are very similar in terms of overall celebrity, especially given the 11 championships won between them. Both men also became owners in retirement, with Jordan serving as principal owner and chairman of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

But Derek Jeter’s story is an interesting one. He’s been a notoriously private person both as a player and in retirement. The Hall of Famer has always been a man of few words and is actually quite an enigma.

Given how ESPN approached The Last Dance, fans should expect nothing less with The Captain. We should expect interviews with friends, former teammates, family members, reporters, celebrities, and Derek Jeter himself.

This writer, for one, is highly excited.