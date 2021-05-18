NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after scoring a run on a walk in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees never found their bats and lost to the Texas Rangers despite having ace Gerrit Cole on the mound.

Josh Benjamin

The New York Yankees saw an uncharacteristically bad outing from Gerrit Cole, who made history for about five minutes before unraveling in the second inning. The Texas Rangers, on the other hand, managed the timely hits and carried the struggling Jordan Lyles to a 5-2 win.

The Yankees were the only AL East action on the evening, but the loss dropped them to fourth place and 2.5 games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox.

Game Info

New York Yankees (22-19) @ Texas Rangers (19-24)

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 – 8:05 p.m. EDT
TV: YES, ESPN (out-of-market only)
Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.40 ERA)
vs.
Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.60 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 9

Yankees: -1.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Get your FREE $1,050 bonus when you click here.

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Rangers Lineup

TBD

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU