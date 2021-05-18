The New York Yankees never found their bats and lost to the Texas Rangers despite having ace Gerrit Cole on the mound.

The New York Yankees saw an uncharacteristically bad outing from Gerrit Cole, who made history for about five minutes before unraveling in the second inning. The Texas Rangers, on the other hand, managed the timely hits and carried the struggling Jordan Lyles to a 5-2 win.

The Yankees were the only AL East action on the evening, but the loss dropped them to fourth place and 2.5 games behind the first-place Boston Red Sox.

