Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been renting the home since April of last year.

Could Tom Brady be moving to a new home down in The Sunshine State?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who just won his seventh Super Bowl title in his first season with the organization, has been renting a waterfront mansion in Tampa owned by Derek Jeter since April 2020. However, the Hall of Fame baseball player, Yankees legend, and current Miami Marlins CEO has sold the home for $22.5 million after it was listed at $29 million.

The news comes according to Smith & Associates, the firm involved in the selling of the home.

Jeter previously lived in the home on a part-time basis prior to his retirement from the game of baseball — Derek last played for the Yankees in 2014.

Jeter originally purchased the property in which the mansion is currently located back in 2005 for $6.3 million.

It’s unclear when Brady and his family will make their next move, but he and wife Gisele Bündchen did purchase a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami late last year for more than $17 million, according to Emily Smith, Sara Nathan, and Mara Siegler of Page Six.

After signing a two-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason and subsequently winning Super Bowl 55, Brady signed a one-year extension that should keep him in Tampa through at least the 2022 season.

Brady and the Buccaneers seemingly have unfinished business — the team was able to bring back all 22 Super Bowl starters this offseason. There’s a significant chance the Bucs make noise once again in 2021 potentially en route to a second consecutive playoff berth and Super Bowl run.