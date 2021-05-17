Medina Spirit trainer Bob Baffert is currently banned from entering horses into any New York racetracks as the Belmont Stakes approaches.

This year’s Triple Crown races are clouded by controversy in the wake of Medina Spirit’s positive drug test following the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently suspended by the NYRA from entering horses into races in New York.

Yes, that means Baffert might not be able to enter horses into the Belmont Stakes on June 5. Baffert’s horse Medina Spirit finished third in the Preakness after winning the Kentucky Derby.

“In order to maintain a successful thoroughbred racing industry in New York, NYRA must protect the integrity of the sport for our fans, the betting public and racing participants,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke. “That responsibility demands the action taken today in the best interests of thoroughbred racing.”

Baffert’s suspension includes races at Belmont Park, Saratoga Race Course, and the Aqueduct Race Track. The NYRA referenced previous positive drug tests for Baffert horses in Arkansas, California, and Kentucky as part of the motivation for this suspension.

While the suspension is temporary, the Belmont Stakes is fast approaching. It’s unclear when and if the NYRA will lift this suspension on Baffert.