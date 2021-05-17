The Martian is the top NY prospects in the latest update.

On Monday morning, Baseball America updated its Top 100 prospect rankings. The top prospect for the Yankees or Mets: Jasson Dominguez, who was ranked 26th overall.

Both of New York’s teams have three of the top 100 according to BA. Five of those six are ranked among the top 60 overall.

Here’s how the rest of the New York teams’ prospects ranked among the best in the game:

26. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

40. Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets

48. Deivi García, RHP, Yankees

56. Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Yankees

57. Ronny Mauricio, SS, Mets

99. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Mets