The Martian is the top NY prospects in the latest update.
On Monday morning, Baseball America updated its Top 100 prospect rankings. The top prospect for the Yankees or Mets: Jasson Dominguez, who was ranked 26th overall.
Both of New York’s teams have three of the top 100 according to BA. Five of those six are ranked among the top 60 overall.
Here’s how the rest of the New York teams’ prospects ranked among the best in the game:
26. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees
40. Francisco Álvarez, C, Mets
48. Deivi García, RHP, Yankees
56. Clarke Schmidt, RHP, Yankees
57. Ronny Mauricio, SS, Mets
99. Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF, Mets