Cole needed three strikeouts. It didn’t take long.

Coming into Monday night’s Yankees-Rangers game, superstar ace Gerrit Cole needed three strikeouts to make major league history.

Just last Thursday, Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes established a new big league record when he recorded his 58th strikeout without walking a batter. Cole came into Monday’s start with 56 strikeouts between free passes.

It took Cole one inning to get the three needed whiffs to take over the top spot in the record books.

Here's Gerrit Cole's record-setting 59th STRAIGHT strikeout since his last walk (which came on April 12, by the way). He needed three Ks to break Corbin Burnes' record – and did it in the 1st inning tonight. pic.twitter.com/FQ37WgOont — Jason Catania (@JayCat11) May 18, 2021