The New York Yankees look to keep up the good work on their road trip when they open a four-game series with the Texas Rangers.

The New York Yankees now head west after taking two out of three from the lowly Baltimore Orioles. Next, they’ll visit Globe Life Field in Arlington for a four-game set with the Texas Rangers, who have fallen to last in the AL West after a six-game losing streak.

As for the Yankees, their loss Sunday and the Toronto Blue Jays’ win bumped them down to third in the AL East, but still just two games behind the Boston Red Sox. They’ll look to get back in the win column when they send Gerrit Cole to the mound to open this series.

Game Info

New York Yankees (22-18) -295 @ Texas Rangers (18-24) +240

Monday, May 17, 2021 – 8:05 p.m. EDT

TV: YES

Radio: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Pitching matchup

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-1, 1.37 ERA)

vs.

Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-3, 6.63 ERA)

Odds

Over/Under: 8

Yankees: -1.5

Yankees Lineup

TBD

Rangers Lineup

TBD